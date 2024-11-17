Kishan Reddy slams Telangana govt for ‘declaring war on poor’ in Musi areas

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the state government, stating that it has declared a “war on the poor,” in the context of demolitions by the state government authorities on the Musi river basin.

Speaking after an overnight stay in the Musi river basin area, he expressed concern about the alarming conditions faced by local residents, alleging that approximately ten individuals had died from heart attacks.

He questioned whether public administration equates to demolishing homes and emphasized that preventing sewage from entering the Musi would require significant funding.

Reddy demanded that the state government provide a Detailed Project Report (DPR) related to this project and insisted on clarity regarding how water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers would be brought to Musi.

He advocated for development without demolishing homes.

MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also remarked that the BJP is not against the beautification of Musi but will not tolerate the destruction of poor people’s homes under the guise of development.

He argued that if residents agree, they should be compensated three times for their properties instead of simply being evicted.

Reddy criticized the notion that beautification involves demolishing houses, asserting that it should focus on purifying water instead.