KKK 15: Farrhana Bhatt’s first pic with Rohit Shetty after entering finale

Mumbai: Farrhana Bhatt’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey seems to have reached its biggest high as the actress has reportedly won the Ticket To Finale task.

Adding to the excitement, Farrhana shared her first pictures with host Rohit Shetty after the big win and called him “The Godfather of Fear.” The post has now grabbed attention among KKK fans, especially as her name is already being discussed as one of the strongest contestants of the season.

In the pictures, Farrhana is seen in full stunt gear, standing beside a black car while holding her helmet. Rohit Shetty, who has become the face of the adventure reality show over the years, is seen posing with her on the stunt location.

As per the latest spoiler buzz, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra and Karan Wahi have reportedly won the Ticket To Finale tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, the actress’ latest post has only made the finale buzz stronger.

With this post, Farrhana has given fans a major hint of her strong run on the show. Now, all eyes are on how her journey unfolds when Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finally premieres.