KKK 15: Here’s big update on host, Orry announces retirement

Hyderabad: Adventure, drama and entertainment are all set to return to television screens as Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gears up for its grand launch. The excitement around the stunt-based reality show is already sky-high as contestants and crew members have now reached Cape Town, South Africa, where the new season will be filmed.

From airport appearances to behind-the-scenes glimpses, celebrities have already started sharing fun moments from the international shoot location, leaving fans excited for the upcoming season.

And now, two major updates related to the show are grabbing attention online.

Rohit Shetty reaches Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty has officially left India to begin shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The director was spotted at Mumbai International Airport on Monday before flying to Cape Town, South Africa.

Rohit has now joined the contestants at the shooting location, and preparations for the stunt reality show are expected to begin very soon. Fans are now eagerly waiting for updates related to tasks, challenges, eliminations and behind-the-scenes moments from the set.

Orry talks about his ‘retirement’

Meanwhile, social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has made a surprising statement ahead of his reality show debut.

The influencer revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will mark his official “retirement.” Calling himself a “reality show virgin,” Orry shared that this stint would be his final major public appearance before stepping away.

His statement has now gone viral on social media, with fans wondering whether the influencer is serious about taking a break from public life or simply teasing audiences ahead of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants list

The upcoming season features a mix of television stars, influencers and popular faces from the entertainment industry. The reported contestant list includes:

Gaurav Khanna

Rubina Dilaik

Farrhana Bhat

Harsh Gujral

Orhan Awatramani

Shagun Sharma

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Avinash Mishra

Avika Gor

Jasmin Bhasin

Karan Wahi

Rithvik Dhanjani

Vishal Aditya Singh

The much-awaited reality show is expected to premiere in late June or early July 2026. With Rohit Shetty back as host and a fresh lineup of contestants ready to face dangerous stunts, fans are expecting one of the most entertaining seasons yet.