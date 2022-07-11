KKK12: Netizens divided over Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair’s tiff

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been making great noise since its premiere on Colors TV on July 2 and it is for all the right reasons. Filled with some great names from the entertainment industry like Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, and many more, the show is power-packed and uninhibited.

Last night, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s episode 4 was telecasted which divided the internet between Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair.

For the unversed, in episode 3, Rubina couldn’t perform well and Jannat, who was competing with her, won the stunt. In episode 4, other contestants decided to send Rubina in an elimination stunt because of Rubina’s failure to complete the stunt. While the contestants were taking Rubina’s name, the Shakti actress claimed that Jannat won the stunt because she had told her about the lock sequence. This irked Jannat Zubair and they both had a small tiff.

Now, this tiff has escalated with Rubina Dilaik’s fans slamming Jannat Zubair.

A fan tweeted, “Hated #JannatZubair in today’s episode she thinks she’s a bigger star by having few followers on social media and also those lyp sync vdos she’s so arrogant my gawd Loved #RubinaDiIaik for her fierceness and selfness attitude you go queen.”

Hated #JannatZubair in today's episode she thinks she's a bigger star by having few followers on social media and also those lyp sync vdos she's so arrogant my gawd 👎



Loved #RubinaDiIaik for her fierceness and selfness attitude you go queen ❤️ — s✨ (@tweetpetals) July 10, 2022

she almost got 11 votes to perform elimination stunt just because she didn't opened the lock in previous stunt !!



now i want #RubinaDilaik to take trophy home and show her worth to KKK contestants. pic.twitter.com/AaAGACecGT — Meghla (@Meghla_20) July 11, 2022

Not a fan of #RubinaDiIaik but #JannatZubair showed her mean side today.She is kinda arrogant. Even she also didn't won the stunt Rohit sir gave that star just for sake. #KhatronKeKhiladi12 — Karma Believer (@KarmaBe61413773) July 10, 2022

jannat bhut hi attitude dikha rhi hai lekin sequence to Rubina ne hi btaya tbhi kr payi and see the balance of Rubina #JannatZubair #RubinaDiIaik The boss lady — Vaishali (@vaishalithakur_) July 10, 2022

Well, Jannat Zubair’s fans also hit back in her defense. Scroll ahead to check out what they had to say.

jannat bb @jannat_zubair29 ik you might be seeing all the hate right now and feeling down but please don’t be sad! you were 100% valid in your stand. anyone would react the same in your place. you did the stunt amazing and it was because of YOUR effort that you won, no one else🤍 — jannat zubair rahmani stan (@jannatzubairxo) July 11, 2022

Wowww Rubi straight forward , no sugar coating to apko achha lagta hai , to jannat ne bhi straight forward hoke jo tha vohi batayana ? To vo badtameez ho gayi waah waah kya logic hai aap sab ka

I support jannat zubair #JannatZubair #FaisalShaikh #FaiNat #FaiNatInKKK12 https://t.co/Kz2bci4fOx — fainat (@alluringfainat) July 11, 2022

#RubinaDilaik is saying to #JannatZubair ki mene sequence bataya and all.



Arey Didi to wo sequence aap khud ke stunt me follow kar leti 😂😂



Politics, Drama & Unnecessary devi banna to apki #BiggBoss se adat hai.#KhatronKeKhiladi12 — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) July 10, 2022

I absolutely hate it when someone takes faltu ka credit for someone else's hardworking . Zyada smart banne ki koshish na kare !!!



Jannat you are chota packet bada dhamaka give it back when someone is wrong 🙌🙌👏#KhatronKeKhiladi12 #JannatZubair — A💜 (@IttuSiInfinity) July 10, 2022

