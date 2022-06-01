KK’s last videos will leave you heartbroken [Watch]

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s most renowned singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK’s demise has left the nation in shock and disbelief. The 53-year-old singer, who was in Kolkata for a concert organized by Gurudas College at Nazrul Manch auditorium, took his last breath right after finishing the hour-long show.

While netizens are sharing tributes to his musical journey, some fans have been sharing videos of the singer’s last concert. Even he had shared glimpses of his last concert on his official Instagram handle.

In one video, KK can be seen sweating profusely, wiping his face with a towel, and complaining about the air conditioner. It is evident from the video that he was already feeling uneasy while performing.

AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

Legendary Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK passes away at the age of 53 due to heart failure after performing live in Kolkata. Big loss for music industry. "The voice of love is gone."

In some videos shared by his fans, KK can be seen being rushed to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness. In the video, he clearly looks unwell.

In another harrowing video, KK can be seen singing his most popular song ‘Pal’. The audience swinging to the beats of ‘Kal rahe ya na rahe hum’ while the singer takes them on an emotional ride is one of the biggest ironies as he passed away moments later after performing the song.