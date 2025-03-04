Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 4 is back in the news, and the buzz around the controversial reality show is only getting bigger! From its premiere date to the host and contestant lineup, here are the latest updates you need to know.

JioCinema is actively working on BB OTT 4, and as per the latest buzz, the show is set to premiere on June 15. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Who Will Host Bigg Boss OTT 4?

Last season, Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor took over hosting duties. Initially, rumors suggested that Rohit Shetty or Sonu Sood might step in for this season. However, the latest scoop reveals that Anil Kapoor will continue as the host for BB OTT 4!

Salman Khan had already confirmed that he won’t be returning to Bigg Boss, and given the trend of a new host every season for the OTT version, his comeback was highly unlikely anyway.

Commoners to Enter the Show?

One of the most exciting speculations is about the return of commoners! Bigg Boss Seasons 10, 11, and 12 had non-celeb contestants, and now, buzz has it that the makers are considering bringing in six commoners for Bigg Boss OTT 4. If true, this move could add even more drama and entertainment to the show.

With BB OTT 4 gearing up for a grand return, fans are eagerly waiting for official confirmations. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates!