Know departure deadline for Umrah pilgrims

The ministry has set the 15th of Dhu al-Qa'dah corresponding to June 4 as issuance of Umrah permits.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2023 12:06 am IST
Know last date for issuance of Umrah permit before Haj 2023
Photo: Heartmecca/Twitter

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the last date for the departure of Umrah pilgrims for the current year 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) would be on the June 18 corresponding to 29 Dhu al-Qa’dah.

The comes in order to facilitate pilgrims coming to perform Haj rituals.

Also Read
Saudi: First batch of Haj pilgrims arrive

The ministry noted that the Umrah visa does not allow the performance of Haj.

MS Education Academy

The ministry has set the 15th of Dhu al-Qa’dah corresponding to June 4 as issuance of Umrah permits.

This comes at a time when the Kingdom received the first batch of Haj pilgrims arriving from Bangladesh, Malaysia, India and Afghanistan.

Over 6 million Muslims performed Umrah during the current season that started Muharram, the first Islamic month, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khatib said on May 12.

Also Read
Mataf expansion project at Makkah’s Grand Mosque to be named ‘Saudi Riwaq’

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2023 12:06 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button