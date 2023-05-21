Know departure deadline for Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the last date for the departure of Umrah pilgrims for the current year 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) would be on the June 18 corresponding to 29 Dhu al-Qa’dah.

The comes in order to facilitate pilgrims coming to perform Haj rituals.

The ministry noted that the Umrah visa does not allow the performance of Haj.

The ministry has set the 15th of Dhu al-Qa’dah corresponding to June 4 as issuance of Umrah permits.

The ministry has set the 15th of Dhu al-Qa'dah corresponding to June 4 as issuance of Umrah permits. The Umrah visa does not allow the pilgrim to perform Hajj.

آخر موعد لإصدار تصاريح أداء العمرة:

15 ذو القعدة 1444هـ



تقبّل الله منّا ومنكم صالح الأعمال 🤲🏻#مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق pic.twitter.com/DHLG0SGTHn — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) May 21, 2023

This comes at a time when the Kingdom received the first batch of Haj pilgrims arriving from Bangladesh, Malaysia, India and Afghanistan.

Over 6 million Muslims performed Umrah during the current season that started Muharram, the first Islamic month, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khatib said on May 12.

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.