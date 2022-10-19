Know how much Gauahar Khan charges to perform at wedding

Mumbai: Apart from movies, TV shows and brand endorsements, celebrities also earn money from their appearance at private events like high-profile weddings, birthday parties or other corporate events. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, stars charge a whopping amount per event and the price could probably burn a hole in your pocket! Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan is no exception and she too charges a big pay cheque to perform at a wedding.

Gauahar Khan fees for performance at events

According to multiple reports, Gauahar Khan charges Rs 8 to 15L to perform at an event. She joins the list of other top actors of B-town like Tara Sutaria, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza, Zareen Khan, Prachi Desai, Neha Dhupia and others who take home the same amount.

Her Journey In Industry

Gauahar Khan has been ruling the industry for two decades now. She is known for her boldness and straightforwardness. She began her career as a model and participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2002. She made her acting debut with Yash Raj Film’s Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009.

She went on to feature in various reality TV shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and others. She gained immense popularity with her stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 7 where she emerged as the winner. She was also appreciated for her song Jhallah Wallah from Ishaqzaade in 2014.

Gauahar Khan was last seen in Prime Video’s web show Bestseller. She has a couple of OTT projects in her kitty.