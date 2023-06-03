Know how much Virat Kohli charges per post on Instagram

Mumbai: Virat Kohli, regarded as one of the most influential athletes of our time, commands a staggering fee for each brand post on Instagram. With over 251 million devoted fans, Kohli’s social media presence has become a sought-after platform for advertisers and businesses looking to reach a large audience.

Kohli is a trailblazer both on and off the pitch, and his ability to engage and inspire his followers has made him an unmatched influencer.

But have you ever wondered how much Virat would charge for each promotional post on Instagram?

Virat Kohli Instagram Remuneration

To feature their products or services on Kohli’s Instagram feed, brands must be prepared to pay a hefty fee ranging from 3.5 to 5 crore. Yes, you read that right!

This exorbitant fee reflects the immense value of Kohli’s endorsement, as his posts have the potential to instantly captivate millions of people and generate significant brand exposure. Kohli’s influence has made him a sought-after marketing partner for top-tier companies looking to improve their brand image and tap into the vast Indian consumer market.

Kohli’s charismatic personality and strong social media presence have played an important role in shaping his brand value, in addition to his impeccable sporting achievements. He has cultivated a deep connection with his followers by consistently sharing glimpses of his personal life, fitness routines, and philanthropic endeavours, earning their trust and admiration. With a single post, Kohli has transformed himself into a brand ambassador extraordinaire, capable of driving consumer behaviour and creating trends.

Brand Endorsement List

Virat Kohli endorses several top and high end brands including Fire-Boltt, Well Man, Himalaya, Myntra, Google Duo, Mobile Premier League, Hero MotoCop, Sun Pharma- Volini, Too Yum, Tissot, Audi India, among others.