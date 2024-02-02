Know how much wealth Poonam Pandey left behind

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking turn of events, controversial Bollywood actress and model, Poonam Pandey, aged 32, has passed away after battling cervical cancer. The devastating news was shared by her team on her official Instagram account. Poonam’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the celebrity circle, with many expressing their grief and condolences.

Poonam Pandey Funeral In Her Hometown

Poonam Pandey (Instagram)

According to Poonam’s manager, she breathed her last on Thursday night in her hometown of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to India Today, her manager said, “She got detected with cancer sometime back and it was in the later stage. She was in UP, her hometown, and the funeral will mostly happen there. We are yet to get more details.”

Her Career In Film Industry

Poonam Pandey began her career as a model and ventured into Bollywood with her debut film ‘Nasha’ in 2013. She went on to be a part of several movies, including ‘Love Is Poison,’ ‘Malini & Co.,’ and ‘Aa Gaya Hero,’ reportedly charging a fee of Rs 1 crore per film. She has also been a part of two big reality shows — Lock Upp Season 1 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4.

Lock Upp contestants Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui (Twitter)

Poonam Pandey’s Net Worth And Car Collection

Poonam Pandey left behind a significant legacy, not just in the film industry but also in terms of wealth. Reports suggest her net worth ranges between Rs 40 to Rs 50 crores. Her assets include a luxurious flat in Bandra worth crores, and a car collection featuring a Mercedes CLA and BMW 5-series.

Poonam Pandey was very humble and she loved small children everywhere. #PoonamPandey #PoonamPandeyDeathpic.twitter.com/WQxOKv19nG — King (@King_272727) February 2, 2024

Official Statement On Poonam Pandey’s Death

Earlier today, Poonam Pandey’s team posted a message on social media, confirming her demise. The statement read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”