KNRUHS reopens admissions for MBBS and BDS courses in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has reopened the online registration process for admission into Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses for the academic year 2026-27 under the competent authority quota.

The competent authority quota is meant almost entirely for students from Telangana applying for admission into the government and private colleges affiliated with KNRUHS.

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The window was closed on August 12 and has been reopened after requests from candidates. Candidates can apply for admission from 2 pm on August 18 till 6 pm on August 20.

For more details, candidates are asked to refer to the earlier notification and prospectus displayed on the KNRUHS website on August 4.

Candidates can click here to apply. Those who have already submitted their applications need not register again.