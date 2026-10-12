KNRUHS to probe 7 of 15 PG students flunking practicals at GMC

Hyderabad: Acting on a representation from the Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (Gandhi JUDA), the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) would conduct an inquiry into the evaluation process of postgraduate students at the Gandhi Medical College (GMC).

Gandhi JUDA had approached the university vice chancellor, Dr K. Ramesh Reddy, in Warangal, after seven of the 15 postgraduate students who appeared for the MD Paediatrics practical examinations at GMC failed, though all of them cleared the theory exam, reported the Deccan Chronicle on Monday, October 12.

Responding to the junior doctors, Dr Reddy said that following the inquiry, action would be taken if “irregularities or instances of injustice were established”.

He also said that supplementary practical examinations for the seven unsuccessful candidates would be held at another institution late November or December this year.

Internal and external examiners not involved in the earlier exam would conduct these practicals.