The 954.70 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 11th December 2023 11:51 am IST
Kochi: Passenger from Abu Dhabi held for smuggling gold worth Rs 52L
Cochin Customs arrest man for smuggling 4 gold capsules.

Kochi: The Cochin customs on Sunday apprehended a smuggler with 954.70 grams of gold worth Rs5.2 million concealed inside his body, said officials.

As per the officials, “On the basis of profiling, the officers of the Cochin Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a pax (passenger) who arrived from Abu Dhabi by Air Arabia flight no.3L127 at the green channel.”

“During the examination of the said passenger, four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in compound form totally weighing 954.70 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.” Further investigation is in progress.

On November 22, on the basis of profiling, Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized gold weighing 3735 grams valued at Rs1.99 Crores brought by three foreign nationals who arrived from Dubai. The passengers have been arrested under Customs Act, 1962.

