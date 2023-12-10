Dubai is all set to become a 20-minute city

Dubai is all set to transform into a 20-minute city, ensuring 80 percent of daily services are accessible within a 20-minute walk or cycle.

This comes as part of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) updated strategic plan for the 2024-2030 period announced on Sunday, December 10.

The plan is aligned with Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Dubai Plan 2030, Dubai Government Directives, and the UAE Government Vision, “We the UAE 2031”, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

RTA has developed a strategic plan in response to UAE vice president Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s directives and Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s executive council.

According to Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, the plan aims to enhance the city’s economy and the well-being of its residents and visitors.

RTA’s future focuses on integrating and deploying soft mobility solutions, connected and real-time mobility systems, and self-driving transport.

Al Tayer said the transport authority aims to operate self-driving Chevrolet Bolt autonomous electric vehicles, positioning Dubai as the first city in the world to operate American Cruise self-driving vehicles outside the US.

RTA’s strategic goals

The RTA’s strategic plan focuses on achieving five key goals and objectives related to integrated and innovative mobility.

It aims to enhance accessibility, promote multi-modal transport integration, expand current and future mobility services, and develop smart mobility solutions.

The plan aims to promote the development of roads and transport systems that support the 20-minute city.

Under the Future Proof Organisation Goal, the plan emphasizes the significance of attracting, retaining, and developing talented individuals to meet future demands.

RTA’s strategic plan aims to enhance partnership structures, R&D and innovation capabilities, become a leading data-based entity, and develop a flexible technological infrastructure.

Dubai’s plan aims to promote sustainability by expediting the transition to green transportation, in line with 2023’s designation as the Year of Sustainability and the COP28 climate summit.

Dubai’s RTA aims to transition all taxis and limousines to electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2040 and the entire public transport bus fleet to electric and hydrogen by 2050.