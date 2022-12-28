Kodad Town police station named best in Telangana state

Hyderabad: Based on the performance of seven vertical functions, the Kodad town police station was chosen as the best police station in the state.

It was selected as the top police station in the categories of investigation, summons, court monitoring, cyber crime monitoring, police HRMS, training, capacity building, and police transportation.

During a video conference, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy congratulated Suryapet district police for elevating Kodad town police to the top police station in the state.

Suryapet District Police Superintendent, S. Rajendra Prasad, said police must work hard to rise to the top of the seven vertical functions. He said that the district police were addressing concerns quickly and resolving them as they were received. He continued by saying that the district police’s teamwork contributed to effective policing.