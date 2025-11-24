Kodangal soon to be an international hub: CM Revanth

On railway connectivity to Kodangal, he said the work will begin within nine months.

Telangana CM in kodangal
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Kodangal

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday laid foundation stones for several development works in Kodangal, including a centralised kitchen for the midday meal scheme.

Addressing a public meeting, he said breakfast is being provided to 28,000 students in 312 government schools in Kodangal under the management of the Akshaya Patra Foundation. “The government aims to develop Kodangal into an international education hub,” he said.

On Kodangal Lift Irrigation project, the chief minister assured that it would be completed in three years and claimed that farmers voluntarily gave land for the project. He said that plans to develop the Lagacharla industrial area to international standards are in the pipeline.

On railway connectivity to Kodangal, he said the work will begin within nine months. Cement industries will also be established in the region, he added.

He also announced medical, veterinary, agricultural, paramedical, nursing and engineering colleges, integrated residential schools, junior and degree colleges, and a military school in Kodangal. “The government aims to develop Kodangal into an international education hub,” he said.

