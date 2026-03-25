‘Koi Mil Gaya’ meets ‘Hail Mary’: Hrithik, Gosling ignite sci-fi crossover talk

Mumbai: Jaadu from “Koi… Mil Gaya” and Rocky from “Project Hail Mary” in a shared Bollywood-Hollywood universe? Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling say they are up for this crossover.

Roshan, a big fan of Andy Weir’s novel “Project Hail Mary”, caught up with Gosling, who headlines the movie adaptation of the book, about sci-fi, aliens and companionship ahead of the film’s release in India.

During their virtual chat, shared by Sony Pictures India on social media, Roshan told Gosling that they both are part of “a very exclusive professional space alien friendship club”.

“We are perhaps the only two actors who have really close friendships with cute little aliens. You have Rocky and I have Jaadu,” Hrithik said.

“Koi Mil Gaya”, which became a huge hit after it was released in 2003, featured Roshan as a bullied specially-able boy who befriends an alien, who he names Jaadu. The alien grants him superpowers, thus changing his life.

In “Project Hail Mary”, Gosling essays the role of a junior high school teacher and former molecular biologist Ryland Grace, who is sent to deep space to find a way to save Earth as the Sun is dying. In deep space, he encounters Rocky, an alien from another planet who is on a similar mission.

When Roshan told him about his film, Gosling said, “I want to see, that sounds great. What’s your relationship with it?”

Roshan went on to explain the film’s plot to the Hollywood star and suggested that they both should do something together.

“Shared universe, maybe a sequel,” said Gosling.

Roshan replied, “I wonder how far Jaadu lives from Rocky. Maybe they can meet up at some point.”

Gosling suggested that Jaadu can bring Rocky to India and then they can “hang out in India”.

Roshan pitched Mumbai’s Churchgate and Bandra as ideal settings for the meet up.

“You guys should come here. We’ll all hang,” he said.

Gosling, who said he has never visited India, called it “the start of something.”

Also starring Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, Ken Leung and Lionel Boyce, “Project Hail Mary” will be released in India on March 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.