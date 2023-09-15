In pics: J&K encounter continues on day 3

Photo of Muzamil Bhat Muzamil Bhat|   Updated: 16th September 2023 1:29 am IST
Security forces carrying heavy weapons towards encounter site as kokernag gunfight enters day 3

Heavy deployment of security forces continues as the gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district enters day 3 on Friday (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)
Smoke emanates from a hill amid a fierce exchange of gunfire between security forces and hiding militants (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)
Security personnel guard a hill near the encounter site as search operation to bust the hiding militants continues on Friday (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)
A large number of troops deployed near the encounter site in Gadole forest area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag District on Friday (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)
