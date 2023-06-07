Kolhapur clash: Maharashtra CM Shinde appeals for calm

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday appealed for calm and said nobody should take the law into their hands.

#WATCH | It's the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Kolhapur incident pic.twitter.com/bzGBKXjkqT — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

In Kolhapur city in Western Maharashtra, police on Wednesday used force to disperse a crowd that objected to alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image and an `objectionable’ audio message as social media “status” by some local persons.

“Anyone taking the law into their hands will not be spared. I am in touch with the local administration, and the necessary directives have been given. The welfare of the common man is our topmost priority,” Shinde said.

People should cooperate with the administration to maintain peace, the chief minister added.

Earlier this week, police registered a case against four persons for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar district, a video of which had gone viral.

Meanwhile, asked about the rape and murder of a young woman at a hostel in Mumbai, Shinde said it was an unfortunate incident, and police were probing the case.

The culprit will be punished, he added.