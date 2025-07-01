Kolkata college rape: Police custody of 3 accused extended till July 8

Kolkata: The police custody of the three accused in connection with the alleged gangrape of a first-year student at a law college in Kolkata’s Kasba area on Tuesday were extended by eight days till July 8 by a city court.

The accused include the prime suspect, Monojit Mishra, a former student and temporary staffer of the college, and two current students – Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. They were arrested on Thursday and produced before the court the following day, which initially remanded them to four days of police custody.

Upon production at Alipore Court on Tuesday, their police custody was extended till July 8.

A security guard of the college, Pinaki Banerjee, was also arrested on Saturday in connection with the case and was sent to police custody till Tuesday. His police custody was extended till July 4.

On completion of the initial remand period, all four were produced before the Alipore court, which extended their police custody, allowing further interrogation by investigators.

According to sources, the defence lawyers of the three – Mishra, Ahmed, and Mukherjee – did not move bail pleas and instead told the court that the accused were fully cooperating with the investigation and were willing to help bring out the truth.

They also urged the court to ensure that no media trial takes place before the charges are proven and requested that the accused not be “victimised” in the process.

The defence counsel prayed that they be allowed to accompany the accused to the crime scene and also be present during their interrogation by the police.

The defence counsel said while the phones of the accused were confiscated, it was not known if the mobile of the complainant was also examined by the investigators.

The extension of police custody was granted following a prayer by the public prosecutor and the investigating officer, who sought more time to question the accused.

The defence counsel of the arrested security guard, meanwhile, pleaded for bail, arguing that his client had no prior criminal record and had not left his place of duty.

He also submitted that the guard had a meagre income and was not involved in any way in the act of rape.

The court, however, rejected the plea and extended his police custody as well.

Earlier, the magistrate had to adjourn the hearing for some time as hundreds of lawyers not associated with the case entered the courtroom.

Two groups of lawyers were engaged in a heated exchange of words – one demanding strict punishment of the accused and the other asking for a fair investigation and opposing the entry of outsiders.