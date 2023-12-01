Kolkata cops summon 12 BJP MLAs over ‘disrespect’ to National Anthem

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Friday issued summons to 12 BJP MLAs for questioning in connection with complaints filed against them for disrespecting the National Anthem within the state Assembly premises.

The MLAs have been asked to be present at the city police’s headquarters at Lalbazar central Kolkata on December 4. However, it is yet to be clear whether the BJP leaders will go to the city police headquarters on December 4 to honour the notice.

It has been more than 24 hours since BJP MLAs led by @SuvenduWB disrespected the National Anthem to deflect attention from Amit Shah's FLOP SHOW. Yet, there is not a single apology.



Here's yet another proof of how ANTI-NATIONAL BJP prioritised its uncouth politics of provocation… pic.twitter.com/Q9DZRCNKJi — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 1, 2023

Confirming the receipt of the notice, BJP legislator from Siliguri in Darjeeling district Shankar Ghosh said that any decision in the matter will be taken by the BJP’s legislative party in West Bengal after discussing the matter with the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Also Read Telangana records 70.60 percent voter turnout

“This is a deliberate attempt by the ruling Trinamool Congress in connivance with city police,” Ghosh said. The leader of the opposition has claimed that he is considering moving the court on this count and discussing with his legal brains in the matter.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has hinted that they might bring a motion on the floor of the Assembly during the ongoing winter session of the House to condemn the insult of the National Anthem by the BJP legislators.

On Thursday, an FIR was filed against the 12 BJP legislators at Hare Street Police Station in central Kolkata following a complaint by three Trinamool Congress legislators on this count.

The complaint was that the BJP leader started shouting “thieves, thieves” slogans within the state Assembly premises when the ruling Trinamool Congress activists were singing the National Anthem on Wednesday.