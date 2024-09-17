Kolkata rape-murder: SC junks plea seeking resignation of WB CM Mamata Banerjee

A bench comprising Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra reprimanded the lawyer for his plea and said it does not have a remit to pass such an order.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th September 2024 2:30 pm IST
Bengal govt invites agitating doctors for talks this evening
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea seeking the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra reprimanded the lawyer for his plea and said it does not have a remit to pass such an order.

Also Read
Accepted 99% of medic’s demands, commissioner to be removed: Mamata

“This is not a political forum alright. You are a member of the bar. We do not require your affirmation of what we say. What you say has to abide by the rules of legal discipline.

“We are not here to see what you feel about a political functionary. We are dealing with the specific grievances of the doctors. If you ask me to direct that CM should resign that’s not part of our remit,” the bench said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th September 2024 2:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button