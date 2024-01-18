Komatireddy urges civil aviation minister to start direct US flights from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has urged Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to introduce a direct flight from Hyderabad to the United States.

While speaking at the Wings India 2024 event at Begumpet Airport here, on Thursday, Venkat Reddy expressed gratitude to the ministry of civil aviation, Government of India, and FICCI for selecting Hyderabad as the host for the prestigious Civil Aviation Air show and Global Aviation Summit.

Highlighting Telangana’s impressive growth, the minister said the state’s recognition as the fastest-growing state in India, leading the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings.

Also Read Civil aviation minister launches GMR aviation school in Hyderabad

He underscored Hyderabad’s consistent ranking as the ‘Most Liveable City in India’ and outlined the government’s policy thrust in the aviation and aerospace sector.

Reddy recounted Telangana’s achievements, winning the Best State Award at previous Wings editions for its progressive outlook. He mentioned the reduction of VAT on ATF, the expansion of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and the ambitious plans for new airports and heliports in the state.

Providing an overview of Telangana’s initiatives, he discussed plans for sea planes, helipads, heli-tourism, air ambulance services, Flying Training Organization (FTO), drone policy, and developments in aerospace and defense industries.

The Minister highlighted the presence of leading global OEMs and their investments in the state.

Komatireddy expressed gratitude to various government departments and welcomed all to Hyderabad, seeking support for the growth of the aviation and aerospace sector in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)