Konda Surekha faces Cabinet exit, suspension; AICC to decide fate

Hyderabad: The disciplinary case against Telangana minister Konda Surekha now lies entirely with the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with the state leadership set to abide by whatever decision the party high command takes.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, speaking to reporters in Nizamabad on Thursday, August 27, said the TPCC disciplinary committee had submitted its report on Surekha to the AICC. The panel had examined the controversy over remarks made by Surekha’s daughter, Konda Sushmitha Patel, against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Surekha’s response to a show-cause notice issued by the party.

As per local reports, the committee has recommended Surekha’s removal from the Cabinet and a six-month suspension from the party, with similar action recommended against senior Congress leader G Chinna Reddy over his conduct. Goud confirmed the committee’s report on Chinna Reddy had also been forwarded to the AICC for a final call.

Goud said there was no personal vendetta behind the recommendations and that the party would accept whatever decision the high command took. He also said Konda Murali had not been in touch with him over the Surekha issue.

The row traces back to August 19, when Konda Sushmitha Patel, speaking at a Geesugonda event held to mark her mother’s birthday, launched a sharp attack on chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Her remarks came days after Revanth Reddy, during a visit to Parkal, backed sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy to contest the seat again, a move that unsettled the Konda camp, which has for months projected Sushmitha as its own candidate from the constituency.

Sushmitha accused Revanth Reddy and his brothers of enriching themselves at the state’s expense, alleged that government land worth Rs 200 crore was linked to a shell-company matter, and questioned his authority to decide on party tickets. She also said she would contest from Parkal as an independent if denied a Congress ticket, and credited her parents, Surekha and Konda Murali, with having helped Revanth Reddy become TPCC chief in 2021.