Telangana: Amid ongoing row, Jadcherla MLA backs Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha, who is currently facing an internal inquiry from the ruling Congress party, found support from party Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy. The legislator, speaking indirectly, said that he could not speak on the issue because he respects women and also stated that a “tsunami” could arise from a woman’s tears.

The Jadcherla MLA while speaking to the media on Thursday, August 27, stated that he was also not invited to the recent press conference held by other MLAs on the issue involving Minister Konda Surekha some days ago. He stated that no one called him asking him to attend or organise a press conference. He said that only those who were available responded and held the press conference.

The issue pertains to minister Konda Surekha’s daughter Sushmita on August 19, during her mother’s birthday celebrations at Parkala in Warangal district, claimed her family played a key role in projecting Revanth Reddy for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president’s post and for also bringing him to the attention of the party’s high command.

“After becoming the chief minister, power has gone to his head and he has forgotten those who had supported him during his political rise,” she alleged. Sushmita further alleged that “genuine” Congress leaders did not have a place in the current government. She had stated that those who had defected from the Telugu Desam Party have been given importance and further accused the CM of “looting” Telangana through his brother’s shell companies.

In turn, the TPCC Disciplinary Committee headed by MP Mallu Ravi issued a show-cause notice to Konda Surekha, seeking her explanation for her daughter’s comments. She however in her response questioned the party how she can be held responsible for Sushmita’s comments.

MLA Anirudh Reddy also threatens hunger strike against party over release of funds

The Jadcherla MLA also said that he would “fight” with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for the development of his constituency and for clearing of pending bills. Anirudh Reddy also “warned” that if funds are not released, he would even go on a hunger strike.

He passed the comments while speaking to the media at Jadcherla headquarters in Mahabubnagar district. The MLA also said that he would continue questioning the government until the problems were resolved.