Telangana Congress social media in-charge beaten up, urinated on

Hyderabad: A social media in-charge for the Congress party, reportedly belonging to the BC Munnuru Kapu community, was allegedly beaten up and urinated upon by a sub-inspector in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, P Mahender was called to the Thimmajipet Police Station on Tuesday, August 25, on allegations that he had been spreading rumours about a girl.

The girl’s father was also present at the police station and lodged a complaint against Mahendar.

Mahendar was then taken to the first floor of the station, where he was forced to sit against a wall with his legs stretched out.

Then, a constable named Javed reportedly sat on his knees and Sub Inspector P Srinivas Rao’s driver held his hands. The SI then took out a rubber belt and hit Mahender on the palms. He was then forced to run around the room before being forced to sit in the same position and assaulted in the same way.

When Mahendar asked for water while crying in pain, the SI urinated on him before pouring water all over him. Mahender says he was beaten for 20 minutes before the SI got a call and left.

The whole incident was reportedly captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras of the station. The police also reportedly threatened to kill him in an encounter, saying the SI had carried out two encounters before this.

Mahendar then approached Nagarkurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police B Srinivas and submitted a complaint. In a press conference on Wednesday, August 26, the DSP admitted that SI Srinivas had beaten Mahendar but said the allegation of urination was not believable, the TNIE report stated.

The Nagarkurnool Circle Inspector has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

BSP comes in support of victim

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has come out in support of Mahendar, calling for the SI’s suspension. In a video on X, BSP Telangana General Secretary Prudhvi Raju condemned the “inhumane” incident, saying that even though the police stations have been modernised, people’s thoughts remain the same.

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“Hearing that during this day and age, an SI with the help of a constable forced urine on him is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling. What on earth is happening in Nagarkurnool? Is such an atrocity acceptable? He was severely beaten inside the SI’s room at the police station and then taken upstairs to be beaten further. He was assaulted mercilessly. Even now, while suffering from persistent pain, they are allegedly refusing to issue an MLC (Medico-Legal Case report),” Prudhvi Raju said.

“We demand that brother Mahendar be provided an MLC, given necessary medical treatment, and assigned a police constable for protection. Because he is taking a stand against a sub-inspector….the superintendent of police must immediately suspend SI Srinivas Rao from his duties. The Bahujan Samaj Party demands the immediate suspension of SI Srinivas Rao,” he added.