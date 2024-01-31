Kore.ai raises $150 mn to drive AI-powered experiences for customers

Gartner estimates the conversational AI market to reach $377 billion in revenue by 2032, up from $66 billion in 2023.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 31st January 2024 12:41 pm IST
Kore.ai raises $150 mn to drive AI-powered experiences for customers

New Delhi: Enterprise conversational and generative AI technology provider Kore.ai on Tuesday announced $150 million in funding led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investor.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The round also saw participation from Nvidia and existing investors such as Vistara Growth, Sweetwater PE, NextEquity, Nicola and Beedie.

The new funding will accelerate Kore.ai’s market expansion and continuous innovation in AI to deliver tangible business and human value at scale.

MS Education Academy

“Sitting above the infrastructure layer and LLM chaos, our open approach grants businesses freedom of choice with built-in guardrails for effective AI implementation,” said Raj Koneru, founder and CEO of Kore.ai.

Also Read
Google posts $307 bn revenue in 2023, spent billions of dollars to lay people off

Gartner estimates the conversational AI market to reach $377 billion in revenue by 2032, up from $66 billion in 2023.

Kore.ai provides an enterprise-grade, no-code platform to help companies of all sizes power business interactions with AI safely and responsibly while driving significant revenue and cost savings.

“We’ve spent significant time examining the landscape and evaluating advanced-AI platforms, and Kore.ai clearly stood out with its proven enterprise-grade platform capabilities, visionary leadership, strong R&D focus, established global customer base and clear path to profitability,” said Kapil Venkatachalam, partner at FTV Capital.

Kore.ai customers include leading financial institutions such as PNC Bank and large global banks, as well as major brands such as AT&T, Cigna, Coca-Cola, Airbus and Roche.

The company automates 450 million interactions a day for about 200 million consumers and two million enterprise users worldwide.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 31st January 2024 12:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button