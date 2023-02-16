Kotak bank pulls down Tanmay Bhat ad for decade-old Ganesha tweet

Kotak Mahindra Bank has pulled down an advertisement campaign featuring comedian Tanmay Bhat after a decade-old tweet about a Hindu God resurfaced on social media.

Days after launching the new ad campaign, which also featured comedian Samay Raina, Kotak Bank apologised for associating with the popular All India Bakchod (AIB) comedian and announced the removal of their 811 campaign.

“We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign,” the bank wrote on Twitter.

This comes after backlash from a section of social media to the campaign. Several users shared screenshots of Bhat’s previous tweets and petitioned the bank to cancel the ad campaign.

Appreciate @KotakBankLtd for discontinuing their association with Tanmay Bhat. Hope all brands take a cue and hire brand ambassadors responsibly 👍https://t.co/PE4kXJTEem — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) February 14, 2023

If you are a Ganesh Bhakt and a customer of @KotakBankLtd, do send emails to the senior management including @udaykotak asking them WHY are they hiring this Hindu-hater scum Tanmay Bhatt who has ‘joked’ about r@ping babies and who had enabled sexual harassment in the past. pic.twitter.com/Ce6pWtxkIH — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) February 11, 2023