KPCC chief Sudhakaran hints Rahul Gandhi will relinquish Wayanad LS seat

Gandhi won both the Rae Bareli and Wayanad seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Wayanad (Kerala): KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Wednesday hinted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might relinquish the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

At a public event organised here for Gandhi to thank his supporters, Sudhakaran hinted that the Wayanad MP would give up his seat here, saying, “We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi who is supposed to lead the nation cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad.”

“Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him,” he added .

