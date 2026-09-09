KPSC recruitment scam accused Sahukar goes missing

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar, who has been named as an accused in the alleged irregularities in recruitment of veterinary officers, has reportedly gone missing, prompting the CID to intensify efforts to trace him.

Sahukar’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Karnataka High Court on Monday. Shortly afterwards, the CID was preparing to issue him a third notice for questioning. Investigators reportedly found that he was no longer available at his residence and could not be contacted.

The development came after the CID conducted searches at Sahukar’s residence in Dollars Colony and at the Yeshwanthpur flat of his relative Rakesh, an RTO official, late Monday night. Investigators reportedly seized certain documents during the searches.

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The case relates to alleged manipulation in the recruitment of veterinary officers in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. The FIR was registered at Vidhana Soudha police station based on a complaint filed on August 2 by Manjunath of Channarayapatna taluk and 24 other candidates. The state government subsequently handed over the investigation to the CID.

During earlier questioning, Sahukar had reportedly denied any illegal activity and maintained that there were only technical errors relating to caste and income certificates submitted in connection with securing employment for his daughter.

However, investigators are understood to have gathered information pointing towards his alleged links with middleman Basavaraj Kannale. The CID had arrested Kannale and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with the case. Their questioning reportedly brought Sahukar’s alleged role and communication with the middleman under the scanner.

Investigators are now examining the nature of the contact between Sahukar and Kannale and whether the former KPSC chairman played any role in facilitating the alleged irregularities.

The CID is also expected to issue a notice to Sahukar’s daughter as part of the investigation. Officials reportedly conducted the search at Rakesh’s flat based on information provided by Kannale during interrogation.

Meanwhile, the custody period of Kannale and Gangwar is scheduled to end on Wednesday. The CID is likely to produce both before the court and seek an extension of their custody, citing pending procedures including spot inspections and further investigation.

The agency is also continuing efforts to locate Sahukar and secure his presence for questioning. His reported absence comes at a crucial stage of the investigation, with investigators examining the alleged nexus between candidates, intermediaries and officials.

The allegations against Sahukar and others are subject to investigation and judicial proceedings, and guilt has not been established against any of the accused.