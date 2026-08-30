KPSC scam: CID detains IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar

Bengaluru: The alleged KPSC veterinary officer recruitment scam has taken a new turn with the CID taking IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar into custody on Saturday August 29 after two days of intensive questioning.

Kumar, who served as the Controller of Examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission, is being questioned over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, including suspected question paper leakage and manipulation of marks.

The CID Special Investigation Team questioned Kumar for nearly 11 hours on August 28 before resuming the interrogation at noon on August 29. Investigators reportedly took him into custody after finding inconsistencies in his statements and alleging that he was not fully cooperating with the probe.

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The investigating agency is expected to produce Kumar before a court after a medical examination and seek his custody for further questioning. Investigators are reportedly looking into the possible involvement of other officials and influential persons in the alleged irregularities.

The development comes days after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at several locations linked to the case. The ED had also searched Kumar’s residence, though he was reportedly in Uttar Pradesh at the time. Officials subsequently opened the house using a duplicate key and conducted the search.

The simultaneous probes by the ED and CID have intensified scrutiny of the KPSC recruitment process. Investigators are examining the handling of question papers, evaluation procedures, alleged alteration of marks and the possible flow of money in connection with the recruitment.

The case is expected to see further developments once investigators establish the exact role of officials and other persons allegedly connected to the recruitment process.