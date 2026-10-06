KPSC scam probe widens as ED questions ex-chairman, member

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has expanded its probe into alleged irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment, with former chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and KPSC member B.V. Geetha reportedly taken into custody for questioning following fresh searches in Bengaluru.

The action came amid reports that IAS officer Gnanendra Kumar, who is being questioned by the agency, has provided investigators with details of an alleged network that operated around government recruitment.

ED officials reportedly carried out a second search at Shivashankarappa’s residence in Dollars Colony on Tuesday, October 6. The team arrived around noon and questioned the former chairman after conducting searches at the apartment. He was subsequently detained by the agency.

A similar search was conducted at the residence of KPSC member B.V. Geetha, who was also reportedly detained for questioning.

ED examining involvement of KPSC staff

Investigators are examining allegations that candidate information was obtained from recruitment records and merit lists and subsequently used to identify individuals who could allegedly be approached for job-related deals.

According to details emerging from the probe, intermediaries allegedly contacted selected candidates and promised to facilitate government appointments in return for money. Investigators are looking into allegations that advance payments of between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh were demanded from candidates.

The ED is also examining the suspected involvement of KPSC members, staff, intermediaries and other officials in the alleged arrangement.

The scope of the investigation has reportedly expanded to several recruitment exercises conducted over the past two to three years. Information attributed to Gnanendra Kumar suggests that suspected irregularities may have affected recruitment in about 13 departments.

The posts under scrutiny reportedly include KAS officers, veterinary officers, motor vehicle inspectors, health department positions and assistant engineers under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

The agency is now expected to verify the statements by examining official recruitment documents, bank transactions, communications and other evidence.

The fresh searches have increased pressure on senior officials and former KPSC functionaries allegedly linked to the case. The ED is likely to question more people as it attempts to establish whether a wider recruitment-for-money network operated within or around the commission.

The allegations remain subject to investigation, and the role of individual persons will be established only after the agency completes its probe and gathers supporting evidence.