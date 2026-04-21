Krafton, Naver Corporation launch Rs 6,000 cr India-focused unicorn growth fund

New Delhi: South Korea-based leading technology firms, Krafton and Naver Corporation, have launched a Unicorn Growth Fund with a Rs 6,000 crore corpus that will focus on supporting Indian technology companies, a joint statement said on Tuesday, April 21.

The Fund is one of the largest India-focused capital pools ever raised by an Asian technology-led platform, the statement said.

Krafton Inc. and Naver Corporation on Tuesday announced the launch of the Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore vehicle focused on Indian technology companies, the statement said.

The Fund will be managed and advised by Mirae Asset Venture Investments (MAVI) — the Mirae Asset group’s private investment platform.

Krafton CEO CH Kim said India is one of the most important markets for Krafton, not just for its scale but for its potential as a global game development hub.

“With a strong base of young, skilled technology talent and improving digital infrastructure, we see India evolving from a consumption-driven market to a creator economy for gaming. The Unicorn Growth Fund reflects our long-term commitment to this ecosystem,” he said.

The fund was launched following a high-level meeting between Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal, South Korea industry and trade minister Jung-Kwan Kim, with Global CEOs of Krafton and Naver, and the CEO of Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) Pvt Ltd (MAVI India) here.

Naver Corporation, Global CEO Soo-yeon Choi said that India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for digital innovation, powered by exceptional talent and a vibrant startup ecosystem.

“Building on our experience investing in leading Indian platforms, Naver sees strong potential to support the next generation of AI-driven companies with global ambition. Through the Unicorn Growth Fund, we aim to combine capital, technology, and strategic partnerships to help Indian innovators scale globally,” Choi said.

The fund will focus on four high-conviction themes shaping the next decade of the Indian technology economy, comprising technology platforms such as consumer internet, digital marketplaces, and next-generation platform infrastructure etc.