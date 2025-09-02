Hyderabad: Hari Hara Veera Mallu was one of the most awaited films of Pawan Kalyan, the Tollywood superstar. The movie released around his birthday but sadly turned into a big disaster at the box office. The project was started by director Krish Jagarlamudi and later completed by Jyothi Krisna, son of producer AM Rathnam. After many delays and problems, Krish left the project halfway.

Why Krish Left the Project

During the promotions of his new film Ghaati, Krish finally spoke about why he walked out. He said the decision was not because of fights with Pawan Kalyan or AM Rathnam. The delays, the Covid pandemic, and his own personal problems, including filing for divorce, made him step away. Krish said he still respects both Pawan and Rathnam deeply.

What He Had Completed

Krish shared that he had already shot about 40 minutes of the movie. This included the Kohinoor diamond episode and a scene where Veera Mallu challenges Aurangazeb. He also built a royal court set and praised Pawan Kalyan’s action scenes. He said some of his work was used in the released film and might also be shown in the second part.

Shocking – Director #Krish explains the original story of #HariHaraVeeraMallu



He revealed that he shot 30–40 minutes of footage in the Delhi Darbaar, which came out extremely well and has been kept for the second part#PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/H4MpVNV7Sb



Full interview link -… — Vedi..VediGa… (@vedivediga) September 2, 2025

Krish said that while Hari Hara Veera Mallu faced many problems, he also finished Kondapalem during that time. Now, his full focus is on Ghaati, a rustic action drama with Anushka. The story takes place in the border areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Krish feels confident about the film and said he would love to work with Pawan again in the future.

Ghaati will release on September 5, 2025.