Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute: HC fixes Mar 12 for next hearing

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday fixed March 12 as the date of the next hearing on the amendment application moved by the Muslim side in the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura.

At the centre of the controversy is the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque, which a section of Hindus has claimed had been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

On Friday, when the case was taken up, Tasneem Ahmadi, a lawyer of the Muslim side, told the court that an amendment application earlier moved by her in a written statement has been allowed, but the court did not find on record any such order allowing the amendment application, following which she sought time.

Next hearing on March 12

Justice Avnish Saxena then fixed March 12 as the date of the next hearing.

The contention involves 18 suits filed by the Hindu side for possession of the land after the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid as well as for restoration of the temple.

On August 1, 2024, the high court rejected applications of the Muslim side that challenged the maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers.

In the same order, the court also held that the suits were not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947.