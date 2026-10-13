Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Eidgah case: HC examines record status

At the time of examination, it was found that in various suits, even the written statement was not filed by some defendants. However, on request, the court asked them to file the statement positively by the next date fixed.

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Birds flying over a historic Hindu temple and mosque in India at dusk.
Krishna Janmasthan Temple and Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura. PTI

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, October 13, examined the status of records of various suits pending before it in the Krishna Janmbhumi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute in Mathura and fixed November 20 as the next date of hearing.

The matter is being heard by Justice Avnish Saxena.

At the time of examination, it was found that in various suits, even the written statement was not filed by some defendants. However, on request, the court asked them to file the statement by the next date fixed.

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Out of 17 suits, the status of only 10 cases was seen when court hours were over.

The Hindu side had filed 18 suits for possession of land after removal of the structure of Shahi Idgah Masjid as well as for restoration of the temple and for permanent injunction.

Earlier, at one stage on August 1, 2024, the High Court had rejected applications of the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers and held that all suits of Hindu worshippers are maintainable.

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In the August 1 order, the court had also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947.

The controversy is related to the Aurangzeb-era Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

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