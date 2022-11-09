Krishna water dispute: Brijesh Kumar Tribunal hearing to resume on Wed

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 9th November 2022 2:27 pm IST
Krishna river (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The hearing before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, which has been looking into the Krishna water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will resume on Wednesday.

According to Telangana irrigation officials, the cross-examination of two Telangana state expert witnesses on engineering aspects and agriculture by Andhra Pradesh, as well as the cross-examination of three Andhra Pradesh expert witnesses on agriculture, engineering aspects, and operation protocol, has been completed.

Also Read
Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal: SC hearing on SLPs on December 6

In its petition, the Andhra government expressed its displeasure that Telangana was failing to abide by decisions made by the apex council constituted by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014, as well as instructions from the Krishna River Management Board and the Centre.

In response to the plea, the SC was urged to order the Centre to assume management of the common reservoirs in Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, and Pulichintala and to manage them in accordance with the legally binding award and regulations.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button