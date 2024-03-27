Kriti Sanon spotted again with rumoured boyfriend, who’s he?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been making headlines recently due to her rumored relationship with London-based businessman Kabir Bahia. Kriti has always been tight-lipped about her personal life.

Kriti Sanon’s Relationship Rumours

Kriti Sanon was first seen walking around London, holding hands with a man, whom fans speculated to be Kabir. The rumors gained further momentum when they were both spotted at the same Holi party and their candid moments surfaced on Reddit, fueling speculation that they are indeed a couple.

Who Is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is reportedly the son of a prominent businessman in London. Some reports also suggest that he is connected to Sakshi Dhoni. However, neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially addressed these speculations. Their chemistry and shared moments during the festive celebration have left fans curious about their relationship status.

Amidst the romance rumors, Kriti Sanon continues to focus on her professional endeavors. She is eagerly awaiting the release of her film Crew, where she stars alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. Besides Diljit Dosanjh, the film also includes a cameo appearance by Kapil Sharma.