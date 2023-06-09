KRK claims Akshay Kumar is planning to ‘murder’ him

Mumbai: It seems like there’s no stopping Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK from speaking his mind. The self-proclaimed movie critic is known for his controversial tweets and statements about Bollywood actors.

KRK is back in the news after his new tweets went viral among netizens. In the tweets, the actor accused popular actor Akshay Kumar of giving a ‘supari’ to kill him in jail.

He wrote, “I have good relation with everyone in the Bollywood except @akshaykumar! He is the one who gave my supari to kill me in jail and got me arrested. I was lucky to get out from jail. He is again giving my supari to kill me in police station or jail. If anything will happen to me then Akshay Kumar is fully responsible. @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk or #KaranJohar has nothing to do with my murder.”

In his next tweet, he asks Akshay why he shouldn’t call him ‘Canadian Kumar’ when he is a Canadian national and earns crores of rupees in Canada. “According to @akshaykumar I should not call him Canadian Kumar. Why should I not call him Canadian, when he is a Canadian National. When he is having Crores of rupees property in Canada? I will definitely call him Canadian Kumar. It’s Ok if He will use his power to kill me.”

His next tweets also attacked actor Akshay Kumar. He wrote, “Shree Canadian @akshaykumar must understand Ki Mujhe Jail Bhejne Se, Yaa Maar Dene Se, reality change Nahi Hogi. Duniya Hamesha Canadian Kumar Hi Kahegi. Aur Jis Din centre main Sarkar Change Huyee, Uss Din Kumar Yaa India Se Bhagega Yaa Jail Jaayega. Likh Karke Rakhlo!”

KRK also mentioned the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and accused Akshay Kumar of trying to kill him. He stated, “Bollywood main Sach Bolne Ka Matlab Hai, Jaan Se Haath Dhona. Sushant Singh Ne Bhi Sach Bola Tha, Gaya Oopar. Ab Akki Mujhe Maarne Ki Koshish Kar Raha Hai. Lekin Ye Main Marte Dum Tak Kahoonga Ki Akki Canadian Hai, Indian Nahi.”

The netizens are used to KRK’s antics and are reacting to his tweets with memes.

Recently, the Indore district court issued an arrest warrant against the actor in relation to the defamation case filed against him by actor Manoj Bajpayee back in 2021. KRK had allegedly called the actor a drug addict.