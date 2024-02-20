KSRTC adds 6 global, 2 national awards to its streak of accolades

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), renowned for its innovative initiatives and trailblazing endeavours, has reaffirmed its position as a state road transport sector leader by clinching six prestigious global awards.

Adding to its growing list of accolades, KSRTC has amassed an impressive tally of 51 awards over the past eight months, showcasing its unwavering commitment to excellence.

The latest recognition comes in the form of five esteemed awards bestowed upon KSRTC by the World Manufacturing Congress and World Marketing Congress, in addition to the crowning achievement of the Global Women Leader Award conferred upon Dr T S Latha, the corporation’s Board Secretary and Chief Public Relations Officer.

At a glittering ceremony held at Hotel Taj, Mumbai, Ms. Nina E. Udder, President and Head of Nina E. Udder Associates, United States, and Dr. Ovilia Fernandes, Founder of Ozone Group, Dubai, presented the awards to the KSRTC delegation.

Dr TS Latha, along with Divisional Technical Engineer HS. Satish, Divisional Technical Architect Soumya, and Assistant Administrative Officer Shiba.S, accepted the awards on behalf of the corporation.

The six awards received by KSRTC include:

Electric Vehicles Industry Leadership Award for EV Power Plus

Global Brand Excellence Award for Best Branding and Marketing Initiative

Business Leadership Award of the Year for Best Innovative Initiative Organization

Global Human Resource Excellence Award for the Organization with the Best Relationship with Workers

Global Best Employer Brand Award for Global HR Initiative

Global Women Leader Award for World Marketing Excellence presented to Dr TS Latha, Board Secretary, and Chief Public Relations Officer of KSRTC

Transport Minister Ramalingareddy commended the dedication and hard work of KSRTC’s staff and officials, applauding their efforts in garnering accolades for the Transport Corporation.

Furthermore, KSRTC has also been honoured with two national awards from SKOCH for its exceptional labour welfare initiatives and energy projects. At a prestigious ceremony organized by SKOCH at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi, KSRTC Deputy Chief Accountant YK Prakash accepted the SKOCH National Award on behalf of the corporation.

Founded in 1997, SKOCH is an independent think tank based in Delhi, renowned for its recognition of outstanding achievements across various sectors.

The organization’s top awards are conferred upon entities that demonstrate exceptional governance, financial prowess, technological innovation, and internal growth, making KSRTC’s commendable achievements a testament to its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the realm of public transport.