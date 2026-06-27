KSRTC collects Rs 8.94 Lakh in Ticketless Travel Fines

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has intensified its drive against ticketless travel, collecting Rs 8.94 lakh in penalties from passengers caught travelling without valid tickets during a month-long special enforcement campaign in May.

The surprise inspections were carried out by KSRTC’s Vigilance Squad across buses operating within Karnataka and on interstate routes. The initiative was aimed at curbing revenue leakage and ensuring strict compliance with ticketing rules.

Over 42,000 buses inspected

According to official data released by KSRTC, vigilance teams inspected 42,518 buses during the month-long operation. The inspections led to the detection of 4,353 cases of ticketless travel, with 4,476 passengers being penalised for travelling without valid tickets.

The corporation said the enforcement drive helped prevent revenue leakage worth approximately Rs 1.52 lakh, while the total penalty collected from offenders stood at Rs 8.94 lakh.

Officials said the inspections were conducted randomly across various routes to identify passengers attempting to evade fares and to ensure conductors adhered to ticketing procedures.

Action against negligent staff

Apart from penalising passengers, KSRTC has also initiated disciplinary action against employees found responsible for ticketing irregularities or negligence in issuing tickets.

The corporation stated that departmental proceedings have already been initiated against staff members whose lapses contributed to revenue loss or facilitated ticketless travel. KSRTC reiterated that both passengers and employees would be held accountable for any violations affecting the organisation’s revenue.

More inspections planned

KSRTC has made it clear that such vigilance drives will continue in the coming months, warning that habitual offenders could face stricter action.

The corporation has appealed to commuters to purchase valid tickets or carry authorised travel passes throughout their journey. It urged passengers to cooperate with conductors and enforcement officials, stating that preventing revenue leakage is essential for maintaining efficient public transport services across the state.

Officials added that sustained enforcement measures are expected to improve fare compliance, strengthen financial discipline within the corporation, and protect public revenue.