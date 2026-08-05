KSRTC Driver’s Quick Action Saves Passenger After Heart Attack

Tumakuru: A KSRTC bus driver displayed exceptional presence of mind and humanity by rushing a passenger suffering from a suspected heart attack to a nearby hospital, ensuring timely medical treatment and potentially saving the person’s life.

The incident occurred on a KSRTC bus travelling from Tumakuru to Madhugiri when a passenger suddenly complained of severe chest pain and collapsed, creating panic among fellow passengers.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, the driver immediately diverted the bus from its scheduled route and drove directly to Sachi Multi Specialty Hospital on the Tumakuru-Madhugiri road instead of continuing the journey.

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On reaching the hospital, the driver stopped the bus at the emergency entrance, enabling hospital staff and fellow passengers to quickly shift the patient inside for immediate treatment. The passenger was admitted to the hospital without delay and provided emergency medical care.

Passengers on board appreciated the driver’s prompt response, saying his quick decision and calm handling of the situation ensured that valuable time was not lost during the medical emergency.

The incident has drawn praise for the driver’s professionalism, compassion and commitment to passenger safety. His timely intervention highlighted the crucial role public transport staff can play during emergencies and underscored KSRTC’s emphasis on prioritising the safety and well-being of its passengers.

The driver’s swift action is being widely hailed as an example of dedication to duty and humanitarian service, demonstrating how presence of mind in a critical situation can make a life-saving difference.