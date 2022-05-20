KT Rama Rao meets Indian diaspora in London

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that India needs revolutionary policies and governance reforms to compete with the world and move forward.

The minister while addressing the Indian Diaspora, India, and UK-based industrialists at a meeting organized by the UK Consul General office at the Nehru Centre in London said that the young population of the country is its biggest asset and advantage, something no other country has.

Minister KTR opined that the country will see faster progress by creating an investment-friendly environment for global firms, which will further create jobs and improve international relations.

KTR stated that Telangana is today a role model for the country. He explained the journey of Telangana state since its formation and mentioned how the state has overcome the crisis and has now grown into a favorite destination for global investments under the leadership of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. He added that the Telangana government’s friendly industrial policies played a crucial role in attracting investments.

During the session, KTR stated that the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was constructed in a short span and that it became a game-changer for Telangana farmers.

He stated that the achievements of Telangana should be considered as the achievements of India and needed to be shared with the world. He appealed to the Indian Diaspora to promote the progress of the nation.