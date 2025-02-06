KTR accuses government of neglecting rural Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, February 6 accused the government of neglecting rural Telangana.

KTR advised chief minister A Revanth Reddy to focus on addressing the issues plaguing the gram panchayats across Telangana.

The Sircilla MLA highlighted unpaid bills, financial distress among former sarpanches, and village secretaries facing unwarranted trouble by using personal funds.

Pointing to the crumbling infrastructure, poor sanitation, and lack of streetlights that plague the villages, he lamented the inability to repair roads or provide fuel for the panchayat tractors. He questioned whether this was the “Indiramma’s rule” and “people’s governance” that the Congress party had promised.

In a post on X, the former Telangana minister contrasted the current scenario with the BRS regime, stating that villages thrived with ample funds and development. He accused Congress of reverting rural areas to challenges faced in the past, urging the government to act before the situation worsens. He questioned how the villages will overcome these hurdles.