KTR accuses Telangana govt of awarding ‘AMRUT’ contracts to CM’s family

Hyderabad: Accusing the Telangana government of awarding contracts to companies owned by chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s family members, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has alleged corruption in a letter to Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and Union minister of state Tochhan Sahu.

KTR urged them to conduct a thorough inquiry into contracts awarded by the Congress government for works under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme.

KTR alleged that contracts worth hundreds of crores under the AMRUT scheme were awarded to companies linked to the chief minister’s brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy, despite their lack of eligibility.

He claimed that companies like Megha and KNR have been favoured in giving various contracts without merit, with inflated estimates exceeding 40 percent of the projected costs. He also alleged the chief minister’s brother owned shares in the KNR company.

He claimed that the state government has deliberately concealed information regarding the tenders called for over the past nine months, and demanded that the details of all those tenders and the companies that secured them be made public immediately.

KTR alleged that contracts were awarded to inexperienced companies due to their connections with the chief minister He added that municipal departments and tendering websites have been “manipulated” to withhold that information from the public.

Expressing anger over the state government’s silence on the matter, despite repeated demands to clarify allegations against the tenders issued, KTR sought cancellation of all the tenders that violated norms and were awarded under corrupt practices.

KTR has demanded the union ministers take immediate action to release all tender-related documents and make them available to the public. KTR warned that it risked being perceived as complicit in the Congress government’s corrupt practices if the central government failed to act over his complaint.