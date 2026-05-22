KTR alleges delay in arrest of Bandi Sanjay’s son in POCSO case

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday alleged that Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son was not arrested in the POCSO case for nine days due to a tacit understanding between him and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He claimed that Bageerath was arrested only after the Telangana High Court refused to grant him an interim protection from arrest.

Also Read Telangana HC allows Bandi Bageerath to file for regular bail in POCSO case

“Is there any instance of an accused in a POCSO case not being arrested for nine days? What is the understanding between both of you? Why did the Chief Minister save him (Bageerath)?” asked the BRS leader, while speaking to reporters here.

BRS trying to defame BJP: N Ramchander Rao

Reacting to the charges, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao had earlier alleged that the BRS was trying to defame the saffron party over the POCSO case against the Union Minister’s son.

Also Read Telangana HC allows Bandi Bageerath to file for regular bail in POCSO case

He said the BJP would take action against Sanjay Kumar if he had committed any wrongdoing, but maintained that he had done nothing wrong.

Noting that seeking anticipatory bail is a legal right, Rao said the union minister’s son surrendered before the police after his plea was rejected.