KTR appeals to Centre for safety of Indian students in Ukraine

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday appealed to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian students in Ukraine.

In a tweet, he said, “Have been receiving several messages from anxious parents of students. Hope Government of India can work through diplomatic channels & reassure all Indians at the earliest.”

Appeal to Sri @DrSJaishankar Ji to ensure the safety of the Indian students in Ukraine in these times of distress



Have been receiving several messages from anxious parents of students. Hope Govt of India can work through diplomatic channels & reassure all Indians at the earliest — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 24, 2022

Also Read Russia-Ukraine Live updates

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

On Thursday Russian President Vladmir Putin in a televised address to the nation declared war on Eastern Ukraine. Putin stressed the attack was a “special military operation” in the rebel-held territories Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law throughout Ukraine

The attack has garnered worldwide condemnation.