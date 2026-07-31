KTR appears before court for Formula E case hearing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, July 31, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Hyderabad in connection with the Formula E case.

The court took cognizance of the 77-page chargesheet filed by the ACB and asked the former Telangana minister to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties. The matter has been adjourned till August 25. Former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Commissioner Arvind Kumar and former chief engineer BLN Reddy also appeared before the court.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao appeared before the Nampally Court in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the alleged Formula E case. pic.twitter.com/6ovb1hD4vm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 31, 2026

Also Read Formula E case: KTR and others asked to appear before ACB court on July 31

Background of the case

On February 11, 2023, the first Formula E race was held at the banks of Hussain Sagar. Following the success of this event, MAUD entered into an agreement with Formula E Operations (FEO) for another race scheduled for February 10, 2024.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) paid Rs 55 crore to FEO as part of this agreement, which was established during the BRS tenure.

However, the FEO later announced its withdrawal from hosting the race in January 2024, citing noncompliance with the terms of its agreement. At the time of the agreement, BRS was in power, while Congress was in control when the FEO decided to cancel.