KTR asks govt to waive Rs 38 crore power dues for Sircilla weavers

He urged the government to provide uninterrupted power subsidy benefits to industry, irrespective of past dues.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 4:58 pm IST
BRS leader KTR with Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) submitted a representation to the government seeking a waiver of the Rs 38 crore electricity burden on Sircilla weavers.

He met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, urging them to provide uninterrupted power subsidy benefits to industry, irrespective of past dues.

KTR alleged that 127 small-scale industry units have been burdened with nearly Rs 19 crore in back billing for the period between 2016 and 2024. Along with surcharges, it has now risen to Rs 38 crore.

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“They are unable to clear these dues. Recently, 13 workers were pushed to die by suicide due to financial distress,” appealing to the government to take a humanitarian view and provide immediate financial support.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 4:58 pm IST

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