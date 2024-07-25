KTR asks govt to ‘wake up’ on garbage, dengue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) remarked that piles of garbage can be seen everywhere in Hyderabad, leading to the prevalence of seasonal diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Diarrohea.

He called chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) a “part-time MA&UD minister who is busy in purchasing MLAs and doing rounds in Delhi.”

“About 1000 Swachh autos are not functioning. Mosquitoes are flourishing due to the accumulation of garbage in slums and colonies. People suffer from seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria and diarrhoea. garbage disposal appears only on paper,” he said, adding that “due to the lack of sudden visits by Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and officials, the sanitation management is astray.”

The former MA&UD minister asked the state government to “wake up from deep sleep and protect the health of Hyderabad citizens.”